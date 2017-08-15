A US Army division that fought the Nazis has criticised a man who did a KK salute - which closely resembles the Nazi salute - while wearing a hat bearing their insignia.
The picture of the man showed him doing the gesture at the Unite The Right rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia at the weekend. Neo-Nazis and Far Right members fought counter-demonstrators in the city.
One person died and 19 were injured when a car was driven into a group of anti-fascist protestors.
The picture of the man doing the salute went viral as many clamoured to identify the white supremacists who took part on Saturday.
The 82nd Airborne famously parachuted into Normandy during the Second World War on D Day to fight the Nazis. A hat that bears their insignia is quite a contrast to a gesture of the Far Right whose ideological ancestors they fought to destroy.
The 82nd Airborne’s official Twitter account tweeted to remind people this, saying: “Our WWII Airborne forefathers jumped into Europe to defeat Nazism. We know who we are. We know our legacy.”
They added that the hat was available for anyone to buy to and that valour had to be “earned”.
“You really think that guy is an active member of the 82nd just because he has that hat?” They asked. “My mom has that same hat. She’s 78 & and has never served.”
When one person tweeted to ask who the Nazi-saluting man was, the division tweeted “Who cares?” and shared a picture of a Second World War veteran, saying: “THIS is what an All American Paratrooper looks like”.