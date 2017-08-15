A US Army division that fought the Nazis has criticised a man who did a KK salute - which closely resembles the Nazi salute - while wearing a hat bearing their insignia.

The picture of the man showed him doing the gesture at the Unite The Right rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia at the weekend. Neo-Nazis and Far Right members fought counter-demonstrators in the city.

One person died and 19 were injured when a car was driven into a group of anti-fascist protestors.

The picture of the man doing the salute went viral as many clamoured to identify the white supremacists who took part on Saturday.