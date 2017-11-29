Nearly One Third Of Those With MS 'Disallowed' Vital Support Under PIP

Nearly one in three people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) who apply for help through a new disability regime are denied support, new figures show.

Some 31% of new claims for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) from those with MS were “disallowed” by officials, a leading charity found through a freedom of information request.

The MS Society also discovered that some 6% of new claims between 2013 and this year were initially successful, only to be rejected after a reassessment.

MS is a long-term progressive condition, for which there currently is no cure.

Jane Galvin, 60, was diagnosed with MS in 1990. She now can’t walk any distance without pain, even with a walking stick.

Galvin says her Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) assessor seemed to have no understanding about MS and had made lots of errors in her report.

‘Blatantly untrue’

“They said I could remember to take my medication and prepare food, but this was blatantly untrue,” she said. “I can’t use the oven. I have extreme difficulty with my memory and I rely on my husband to remind me about things all the time.

″I felt so frustrated at not being believed. There’s something very wrong with the system if so many people aren’t awarded what they’re entitled to.”