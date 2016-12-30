NEWS

Neck Wrinkle Tape Is A Thing, In Case 2016 Wasn't Bad Enough

Just end already.

Rosy Cherrington Style Writer, The Huffington Post UK

Adhesive tape for neck wrinkles is the nail in the coffin for this catastrophe of a year.

US-based company Nexsey are responsible for the anti-ageing abomination, which claims to help tighten the neckline without any need for expensive or painful procedures.

But wait, you’re thinking. No surgery? No pain? This sounds all well and good.

The before-and-after photos are pretty impressive too.

That is, until you see what’s happening at the back.

Nexey say its helping to make “sixty the new sexy”, because holding your skin together with medical grade adhesive is sexy now and 2016 is officially the worst year ever.

