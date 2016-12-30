Adhesive tape for neck wrinkles is the nail in the coffin for this catastrophe of a year.

US-based company Nexsey are responsible for the anti-ageing abomination, which claims to help tighten the neckline without any need for expensive or painful procedures.

Nexey

But wait, you’re thinking. No surgery? No pain? This sounds all well and good.

The before-and-after photos are pretty impressive too.

Nexey

That is, until you see what’s happening at the back.

Nexey

Nexey say its helping to make “sixty the new sexy”, because holding your skin together with medical grade adhesive is sexy now and 2016 is officially the worst year ever.

