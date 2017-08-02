Neighbourhoods across the UK risk a “slow death”, a former Downing Street adviser has warned as research reveals most people don’t know who lives near them.

A new report commissioned by the social network Nextdoor, which aims to link people living in the same area, found 60 per cent would not feel able to borrow a cup of sugar from their neighbours.

The report blames social media, the internet, and communications technology for the growing alienation between neighbours, which appears to be more pronounced among young people.

It found 14% of 18-24 year olds felt lonely in their community, double the proportion (28%) that felt the same among the over-55s.

Campaigners want the Government to follow the US and Australia and create an official national ‘Good Neighbours Day’, which would also build on the work of Brendan Cox, the husband of late MP Jo Cox, who started the Great Get Together this year.

Max Chambers, a former Number 10 policy adviser, said the UK is in danger of “sleepwalking towards the slow death of our neighbourhoods”.

Chambers said: