'Neighbours' Star Alan Fletcher Speaks Out On UK Axe Reports

However, Alan, who has played Dr Karl Kennedy for over two decades, tried to allay fans’ fears during an appearance on Aussie radio station Nova 96.9 FM .

It has been claimed the Australian soap is at risk of being axed, as negotiations over rights between UK broadcaster, Channel 5, and production company, Freemantle Media, have stalled.

’Neighbours’ star Alan Fletcher has attempted to quell reports the show could disappear from UK screens .

“In 22 years of being on ‘Neighbours’, it’s not the first time a tabloid newspaper has suggested that [the soap] is in its death throes,” he said.

“All I can say is our relationship with our broadcasters at Channel 5 and [Aussie channel] Channel Eleven couldn’t be better and couldn’t be stronger.

“And the stories we’re doing at the moment - particularly right now with Toadie over in London chasing Dee Bliss - that storyline has been probably one of the most successful we’ve ever had in terms of audience numbers and interest. It’s absolutely going off at the moment.”

Alan’s comments come after UK fans launched a petition to save ‘Neighbours’ from the axe, which has already gathered 14,000 supporters.

A source previously told the Sunday People the failure to reach a new deal was “being blamed on Channel 5’s new American owners Viacom refusing to sign off on the figures and not understanding the cultural importance of the show in the UK.”