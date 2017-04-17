It seems ‘Neighbours’ fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief, with fresh reports that the show will be staying on UK screens after all.

Last month, it was suggested that the long-running Australian soap’s future on British television could be in jeopardy after more than 30 years on the air, following claims that the production company were struggling to reach a deal with Channel 5, who broadcast ‘Neighbours’.

Fortunately, The Mirror has now suggested that a deal has been reached, meaning ‘Neighbours’ isn’t going anywhere for at least another four years.

Phew!