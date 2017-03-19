After 30 years on the air, it seems Australian soap Neighbours’ days on UK screens could be numbered.

According to The Mirror, the TV show is currently in danger of being axed from screens here in Britain, due to the fact that its producers are struggling to come to a new agreement with Channel 5, who have aired ‘Neighbours’ since 2008.

An insider told the newspaper: “The renegotiation of the ‘Neighbours’ Channel 5 deal has become very fraught and is in jeopardy. Channel 5 really want to keep the show.

“But the failure to reach a deal is being blamed on Channel 5’s new American owners Viacom refusing to sign off on the figures and not understanding the cultural importance of the show in the UK.”