Back when ‘Neighbours’ regularly pulled in UK audiences of up to 20 million during the 1980s, ‘Plain Jane Superbrain’ was one of the best-loved characters. Well, now nearly 30 years on from her departure, she’s set to make a dramatic return to the Australian soap. Jane Harris - played by Annie Jones - was remembered by fans for being the nerdy best friend of Kylie Minogue’s character Charlene Mitchell.

FremantleMedia Ltd/REX/Shutterstock Plain Jane Superbrain was Charlene Mitchell's best friend

Her bookishness earned her the nickname ‘Plain Jane Superbrain’, but she underwent a glamorous makeover to win the heart of Mike Young (Guy Pearce). Bosses have now revealed she will be returning to Ramsay Street to tie up some unfinished business, as part of an upcoming guest stint. However, it remains unclear what will bring her back, as the only current cast member she has connections to are Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis). Speaking about her comeback, Annie said: “I was absolutely thrilled to be asked to return to ‘Neighbours’. As an actor, the best thing you can be is a working actor. “I’ve done a lot of guest roles but usually very short-lived, so this has been lovely to come back for an extended period and really get my teeth into a part.”

FremantleMedia Ltd/REX/Shutterstock Annie originally played Jane from 1986 to 1989

Stefan added: “This is going to sound terribly gushy, Annie is just the same as she was on the show 30 years ago – kind, funny and just a beautiful person to be around. I’ve loved having her back on set.” Annie is the latest in a long line of former stars to return to the soap in recent months, with Natalie Bassingthwaite recently reprising her role as the iconic Izzy Hoyland. Annie will be back on screen from April. ‘Neighbours’ airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.