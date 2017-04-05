All Sections
    05/04/2017 18:38 BST | Updated 04/08/2017 17:26 BST

    'Neighbours': Where Are The Former Stars Now?

    🎶Everybody needs good neiiiiighbours🎶

    Fremantle Media

    Having been on our screens for over 32 years, ‘Neighbours’ has become a TV institution - both in Australia and here in the UK. 

    And with the news the Aussie soap is facing the axe from British screens - negotiations between Channel 5 and production company Fremantle Media have broken down - the show has been back in the headlines of late. 

    This got us to thinking about all the residents who’ve called Ramsay Street home over last three decades.

    While some legendary characters we all remember from our childhoods - Susan and Karl Kennedy, Toadie Rebecchi and Steph Scully - still remain on the show to this day, there’s many who’ve left Erinsborough behind to go on to have varying degrees of fame and success.

    Of course a certain Kylie Minogue has done rather well out of her stint as Charlene Mitchell, but what happened to the actors who played the likes of Drew Kirk, Carmella Cammeniti and Joel Samuels?

    Find out in our ‘Where Are They Now?’ gallery below...

    'Neighbours': Where Are They Now?
    Conversations