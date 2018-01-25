Neil Diamond has expressed his gratitude after discovering that fans had been donating money refunded from his cancelled live shows to a number of good causes, including Parkinson’s research.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the veteran singer had announced his retirement from touring, and cancelled the remaining dates of his 50th anniversary tour, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Fans in Australia and New Zealand have now been refunded, with many deciding to put the money to good use.