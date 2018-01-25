Neil Diamond has expressed his gratitude after discovering that fans had been donating money refunded from his cancelled live shows to a number of good causes, including Parkinson’s research.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that the veteran singer had announced his retirement from touring, and cancelled the remaining dates of his 50th anniversary tour, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Fans in Australia and New Zealand have now been refunded, with many deciding to put the money to good use.
Neil’s wife and manager Katie wrote on Twitter that her “faith in humanity” had been restored, saying: “Wow, I’ve received a bunch of messages from people in [Australia and New Zealand] who are donating their ticket refunds to good causes: Parkinson’s research, animal rescue groups, fire victim funds, etc.
“My heart is so full of joy to see this silver lining… thank you!”
He then shared her post, adding his own message of thanks to the fans in question.
Neil said: “This makes me smile. Thank you. Thank you to everyone for your outpouring of love and support. It makes a difference.”
After cancelling his remaining live shows “with great reluctance and disappointment” earlier this week, the ‘Sweet Caroline’ singer said in a statement: “I have been so honoured to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years.
“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement.
“This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”