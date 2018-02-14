Nelly ‘Welcomes A Thorough Investigation’ Into Sexual Assault Accusation, Star’s Lawyer Says

Nelly has been accused of sexual assault, following an incident that allegedly took place in Southend, Essex, on in December 2017.

The rapper, full name,Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., had performed at the Cliffs Pavilion on the night of the alleged assault.

TMZ, who broke the news, report that a woman contacted police to say she was assaulted by the star after the gig, in his hotel room.