Nelly ‘Welcomes A Thorough Investigation’ Into Sexual Assault Accusation, Star’s Lawyer Says

Nelly has been accused of sexual assault, following an incident that allegedly took place in Southend, Essex, on in December 2017.
The rapper, full name,Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., had performed at the Cliffs Pavilion on the night of the alleged assault.
TMZ, who broke the news, report that a woman contacted police to say she was assaulted by the star after the gig, in his hotel room.
The website reports that the woman claims Nelly “dropped his pants and began masturbating in front of her”.
In response, his lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, has issued a statement which reads: “Nelly welcomes a thorough investigation.”
“Nelly is confident that once investigated, these claims will be determined to be disingenuous.
“Nelly was accompanied by his girlfriend during this tour and she was at his side throughout. It is important that police investigate every allegation of this nature.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Essex police told Digital Spy: “We are investigating after a woman reported to us that she was sexually assaulted at an address in Westcliff on December 5, 2017. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Nelly’s Southend gig formed part of a 15-date UK tour, which also took in stops in Manchester, Leeds and Cardiff.