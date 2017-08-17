A white nationalist who attended the far-right rally in Charlottesville and was filmed saying the killing of 32-year-old Heather Heyer was “more than justified” has released a tearful video voicing his fears of arrest.
Christopher Cantwell featured heavily in Vice News’ documentary on Saturday’s march in which he makes bravado-laden statements such as:
I'm carrying a pistol, I go to the gym all the time - I'm trying to make myself more capable of violence.
And...
I don't think that you could feel about race the way I do and watch the Kushner bastard walk around with that beautiful girl.
Jared Kushner is of course, Jewish.
But compare the outspoken and shirtless bravado of Saturday...
... with this, a video Cantwell originally posted to Facebook on Wednesday.
Some choice quotes include:
I’m terrified. I think you’re going to kill me.
And...
I don’t know what to do. I need guidance.
And, inexplicably after saying “we’re not nonviolent, we’ll fucking kill these people if we have to” in a video that has been viewed 28 million times since Monday....
We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding.
As for his request for guidance, many were more than happy to oblige.
Cantwell video was originally posted as a Facebook live clip, but the social media site took it down, reports the Associated Press.
The social media site has also removed at least eight pages connected to the white nationalist movement over what Budhraja says were violations on the company’s polices on hate speech and organisations.
Cantwell, of Keene, New Hampshire, was listed on rally flyers and labeled an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
A former information technology worker who moved to New Hampshire from New York in 2012, the 36-year-old Cantwell describes himself as a white nationalist and said he voted for President Donald Trump.
He has a podcast and blog that promote his views.
Cantwell says Facebook shut down his account in an attempt to silence him for his views. He also said his PayPal account had been closed. The company wouldn’t confirm that because it has a policy of not commenting on the status of accounts.
“I’m not surprised by almost any of this because the whole thing we are complaining about here is that we are trying to express our views, and everybody is going through extraordinary lengths to make sure we are not heard,” Cantwell said in a phone interview from an undisclosed location.
“Frankly, whatever you think of my views, that is very scary to me,” he said. “Facebook and Instagram is one thing but not being able to participate in the financial system because of your political opinions is something that, you know, people should worry about in America.”
Also, if you haven’t watched the Vice News documentary yet, do so.