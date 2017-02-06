With headlines about Muslim bans, fake massacres and general impending doom dominating lately, an uplifting tale from the New York subway has set social media alight.

On Saturday night passengers in Manhattan were disgusted to find “every advertisement, every window” defaced with neo-Nazi graffiti.

Swastikas and phrases such as “Jews belong in the oven” had been daubed across carriages.

Gregory Locke, 27, was one of those onboard and he posted about what happened next on Facebook.