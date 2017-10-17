A well-known neo-Nazi and National Front organiser has come out as gay and opened up about his Jewish heritage after peddling hate for more than 40 years.

Despite being active within white supremacist groups as recently as the start of this year, Kevin Wilshaw announced he now is quitting the far-right after being subjected to abuse over his sexuality.

He told told Channel 4 News: “On one or two occasions in the recent past I’ve actually been the recipient of the very hatred of the people I want to belong to.”

“If you’re gay, it is acceptable in society but with these groups of people it’s not acceptable.

Wilshaw, who was arrested for online race hate offences in March, continued: “It’s a terribly selfish thing to say but it’s true. I saw people being abused, shouted at, spat at in the street – it’s not until it’s directed at you that you suddenly realise that what you’re doing is wrong.”

He told Paraic O’Brien that he not only feels “appalling guilty” over his past behaviour, but that he now wants to “hurt” other extremists.

“I want to do some damage as well - not to ordinary people but to the people who are propagating this kind of rubbish.

“I want to hurt them, show what it’s like for those who are living a lie and be on the receiving end of this type of propaganda.”