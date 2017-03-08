The brand behind confectionery such as Aero, Milkybar and KitKat has announced it will be stripping out 10% of sugar from its products.
The move comes after the Government put pressure on the food industry to make products healthier in a bid to tackle childhood obesity.
Nestlé said the move will see around 7,500 tonnes of sugar removed across a number of well-known brands through a range of methods and initiatives.
It promised that the reformulation, which will be actioned by 2018, will not affect the taste of its chocolate.
According to Nestlé, the changes to its chocolate will be achieved by replacing sugar with higher quantities of existing ingredients or other, non artificial ingredients, while ensuring products are below a certain amount of calories.
The brand is also investing into research and development to enable it to deliver new technology and innovation to further improve products in the future.
Nestlé has a wide range of chocolate products in its portfolio including: Aero, After Eight, Blue Riband, Caramac, Crunch, Dairy Box, Drifter, KitKat, Lion, Milkybar, Munchies, Quality Street, Rolo, Smarties, Toffee Crisp, Walnut Whip and Yorkie.
Fiona Kendrick, chairman and CEO of Nestlé UK and Ireland, said: “Our confectionery brands have been enjoyed in the UK for more than a century and we know that if we can improve these products nutritionally, provide more choice and information for the consumer, together with other categories, we can have a significant impact on public health.
“Nestlé is at the forefront of efforts to research and develop new technology that makes food products better for our consumers. These innovations will help us to reduce sugar in confectionery when they are combined with other, more common methods like reformulating recipes and swapping sugar for other, non-artificial ingredients.
“Making these improvements to our products is key to us delivering better choices for our consumers while retaining the same great taste that they know and love.”