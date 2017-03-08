The brand behind confectionery such as Aero, Milkybar and KitKat has announced it will be stripping out 10% of sugar from its products.

The move comes after the Government put pressure on the food industry to make products healthier in a bid to tackle childhood obesity.

Nestlé said the move will see around 7,500 tonnes of sugar removed across a number of well-known brands through a range of methods and initiatives.

It promised that the reformulation, which will be actioned by 2018, will not affect the taste of its chocolate.