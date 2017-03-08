Net-A-Porter Criticised For Uploading Unretouched Image Of Model With Directions To 'Please Slim'

Net-A-Porter has been criticised for making a huge Photoshop fail on their ecommerce site.

The global shopping site uploaded a photo of Maria La Rosa socks, containing design edits that weren’t intended for publication.

The photo of a model wearing a tartan kilt and a black bomber jacket was surrounded by directions to ‘please slim’ - and the mistake was spotted by Cosmopolitan.co.uk on Tuesday 7 March.