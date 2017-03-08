All Sections
    08/03/2017 11:37 GMT | Updated 08/03/2017 16:37 GMT

    Net-A-Porter Criticised For Uploading Unretouched Image Of Model With Directions To 'Please Slim'

    Oh no they didn't... 😱

    Net-A-Porter has been criticised for making a huge Photoshop fail on their ecommerce site.

    The global shopping site uploaded a photo of Maria La Rosa socks, containing design edits that weren’t intended for publication.

    The photo of a model wearing a tartan kilt and a black bomber jacket was surrounded by directions to ‘please slim’ - and the mistake was spotted by Cosmopolitan.co.uk on Tuesday 7 March. 

    Net-a-Porter Photoshop Fail

    The direction of ‘please slim’ was accompanied with a series of arrows pointing to areas of the model’s silhouette.  

    Net-a-Porter Photoshop Fail

    The photograph is no longer live on the ecommerce site. But people have taken to Twitter to share their feelings about the mistake.

    After approaching Net-A-Porter for comment, they said:

    “We post images that accurately represent the garments so that customers receive product they expect. 

    This image was uploaded to our product page in error and the notes refer exclusively to the garments.”

