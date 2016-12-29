Another year, and another feast of binge-viewing is upon us.

Here are our top 10 picks that 2017 has to offer, courtesy of Netflix and AmazonPrime ...

Stranger Things Season 2 (Netflix, date tbc) The sleeper hit of 2016 returns. A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, 'Stranger Things' is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

Z: The Beginning Of Everything (AmazonPrime - 27 Jan 2017) The Amazon Original drama series, created by Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin starring Christina Ricci chronicles the life of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald, starting before she meets the unpublished writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, and moves through their love affair and marriage.

The Investigator (Netflix, 13 January) This eerie true-crime series (seen previously on ITV) reopens the mysterious case of Carole Packman, who utterly vanished in 1985, and the husband convicted of her murder.

One Day At A Time (Netflix, 6 January 2017) A reimagining of the Norman Lear classic, centering on a Cuban-American family. Our heroine is a recently separated, former military mom (Justina Machado) navigating a new single life while raising her radical teenaged daughter and socially adept tween son, with the “help” of her old school Cuban-born mom (Rita Moreno) and a friends-without-benefits building manager named Schneider.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events (Netflix, 13 January 2017) Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) and starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans -- Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death. The eight-episode series is a Netflix original production.

Just Add Magic Season 2 (AmazonPrime, 13 January 2017) The second season of the Amazon Original live-action kid’s series, based on Cindy Callaghan’s book, follows the girls’ Last-Ditch Layer Cake, which breaks every spell in town and miraculously brings Grandma Quinn back to her normal self, however it also brings back an old enemy, Chuck Hankins.

You Me Her (Netflix, 18 January 2017) Married couple Jack and Emma tries to spice up their sex life by hiring an escort, but they both end up falling for her. Starring Greg Poehler, Rachel Blanchard, Priscilla Faia.

Terrace House Aloha State (Netflix, 24 January 2017) Terrace House is a widely popular reality show documenting the daily lives of six young men and women living together in a shared house. Cameras follow these six girls and boys with absolutely no previous connections day and night in their shared living situation, showing viewers the idyllic brilliance of the youth, friendship, love, dreams, as well as the jealousy and setbacks that fill the dramas of daily life. The new series, set in Hawaii, will be the show’s very first “overseas version” going outside of Japan.

Sneaky Pete (AmazonPrime, 13 January 2017) The Amazon Original drama series stars Giovanni Ribisi and Margo Martindale and is produced by Bryan Cranston and Seth Gordon. It tells the story of a con-man who takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete, and then “reunites” with Pete’s estranged family who have no reason to suspect he’s not their long-lost loved one.

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix, 3 February 2017) Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction...but in a good way.

Marvel's Iron Fist (Netflix, 17 March 2017) Billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.