Spring is in the air, there’s probably good reason to stretch the bones and leave the house, but in case you’re still of a mind to stay on the sofa for a few more weeks, these are the top new titles coming your way from streaming services Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky Box Sets. As always, there’s something for everyone, hopefully. Netflix The Get Down (7 April)

From Baz Luhrmann and co, ‘The Get Down’ is a mythic saga of how New York at the brink of bankruptcy gave birth to a new art form. Set in New York in 1977, this music-driven drama series chronicles the rise of hip-hop and the last days of disco -– told through the lives, music, art and dance of the South Bronx kids who would change the world forever. Here’s the second half of Series 1. Girlboss (21 April)

‘Girlboss’ is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the fashion brand Nasty Gal. The series centers on Amoruso (Britt Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 28, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal. Casting JonBenet (28 April)

Casting JonBenét is a sly and stylized exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case, the unsolved death of six-year-old American beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey. After twenty years of media speculation and public hysteria that cast JonBenét’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, of killing their own child, Casting JonBenét presents audiences with a hybrid of fiction and non-fiction filmmaking that examines the macabre legacy of this tiny starlet. Amazon Prime All three of our picks are featured in this preview trailer:

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan, House of Cards) has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent—one that changes her life forever. She charts a course that takes her from her comfortable life on Riverside Drive, through the basket houses and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she storms the world of stand-up comedy…a course that will ultimately lead her to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch. Oasis Based on the cult-hit novel The Book of Strange New Things from Michel Faber, Oasis follows a priest (Richard Madden, Game of Thrones) who is sent into space to help establish a colony on a distant planet. What he ends up discovering not only puts his faith to the test, but life as we know it. The pilot also stars world-renowned Indian actor and producer Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire, 24) as Vikram Danesh, the head of the base on Oasis. Budding Prospects In 1983, three hapless city boys move from their comfort zone of the San Francisco counter-culture to Mendacino to grow marijuana. Their expectations of the experience being a back-to-the-land, nurturing adventure in a beautiful rustic setting run up against the harsh truth prior to their arrival at “The Summer Camp” – a miserably run-down shanty out in the middle of nowhere, where they are bedeviled by rats, snakes, mosquitoes, and harsh, unfriendly growing conditions, noisy neighbours, dangerous locals, and menacing law enforcement. Sky Box Sets The Trip To Spain (6 April)

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan return for their show ‘The Trip’ but this time, in Spain. The show follows them both around during their time exploring and following the in the footsteps of British poet Laurie Lee while continuing to compete with each other. This time, David Bowie gets the Michael Caine treatment... The Catch (Available now)

This thriller from the minds of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers follows a female private investigator Alice (Mireille Enos) whose career specialty is exposing fraud for a living. While juggling her other cases, Alice plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse, determined to find her evasive fiancé before he destroys everything she has worked for. Threesome (1 April)

‘Threesome’ is a British comedy about three inseparable friends on the verge of 30. Alice (Amy Huberman) lives with her boyfriend Mitch (Stephen Wight) and their gay best friend Richie (Emun Elliot). Together they form three points of an unlikely triangle. After one particularly big night out, they end up having an unplanned threesome which results in an even more unplanned pregnancy. They decide it’s time to ditch the party lifestyle and have the baby. As a threesome.