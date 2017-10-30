Netflix Pulls Plug On ‘House Of Cards’ Amid Kevin Spacey Scandal

The sixth season of House of Cards will be its last after Netflix confirmed the hit show is to end amid the furore around its star Kevin Spacey. It will air in 2018.

The news comes a day after “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually harassing him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

TVLine reports that the decision to cancel the show was made several months ago, however.

Netflix and Media Rights Capital, which produces the series, released a joint statement on Monday regarding Spacey.