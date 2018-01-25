Here’s your comprehensive guide to what is new to Netflix this February in the UK... NEW NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES ‘Damnation’ (1 February) In a rural Iowa community during the Great Depression, a stranger with a violent past poses as a preacher and rallies the farmers to mount a strike.

Netflix

‘Coach Snoop’ (2 February) Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg stars in a series about the youth football league he created to keep kids from making the same mistakes he did growing up. ‘Altered Carbon’ (2 February) A new series set over 300 years in the future, when human minds are digitized and downloaded from body to body. Based on the classic cyberpunk novel.

Netflix

‘Queer Eye’ (7 February) With a new Fab 5 and some very tough missions, the Emmy-winning show is back and ready to make America fabulous again ... one makeover at a time. ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’ (9 February) David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity. Continues with George Clooney.

Netflix

‘Re:Mind’ (15 February) Eleven high school classmates awaken, restrained to a large dining room. While fearing for their lives, they question a motive to this bizarre act. ‘First Team: Juventus’ (16 February) Go in-depth with Italy’s Juventus FC in a series that spotlights the storied soccer club’s superstars and rising prospects looking to make an impact. ‘Everything Sucks!’ (16 February) Two groups of high school misfits ― the AV club and the drama club ― collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon.

Netflix

‘The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale’ (18 February) Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale’s new weekly comedy commentary show. ‘Seven Seconds’ (23 February) Tensions run high in Jersey City after an African American teenager is critically injured by a cop. ‘Marseille’ (23 February) The battle for the heart of Marseille heats up as right-wing nationalists gain power and a shadowy conspiracy targets the city’s beloved soccer team. ‘Derren Brown: The Push’ (27 February) Mentalist Derren Brown engineers an audacious social experiment demonstrating how manipulation can lead an ordinary person to commit an appalling act.

Netflix

NEW NETFLIX FILMS ‘When We First Met’ (9 February) Using a magical photo booth that sends him back in time, Noah relives the night he met Avery over and over, trying to persuade her to fall for him.

Netflix

‘Love Per Square Foot’ (14 February) In this quirky Bollywood romantic comedy, a couple enters into a marriage of convenience so they can buy a flat in Mumbai together. ‘Irreplaceable You’ (16 February) When Abbie is diagnosed with cancer, she sets out on a humorous mission to find a new love for Sam, her fiancé and best friend since childhood.

Netflix

‘Full Metal Alchemist’ (19 February) While alchemist Edward Elric searches for a way to restore his brother Al’s body, the military government and mysterious monsters are watching closely. ‘Forgotten’ (21 February) When the older brother he idolizes is abducted and comes back completely changed, Jin-Seok tries to uncover the truth in this twisty thriller. ‘Mute’ (23 February) A mute man with a violent past is forced to take on the teeming underworld of a near-future Berlin as he searches for his missing girlfriend.

Netflix

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY ‘Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!’ (2 February) On a mission to defy stereotypes, Malaysian stand-up comedian Kavin Jay shares stories about growing up in the VHS era with his Singapore audience. ‘Fred Armisen: Stand-up For Drummers’ (6 February) Live from San Francisco, comedian Fred Armisen shares and demonstrates his thoughts on musical genres, being a drummer, regional accents and more. ‘Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish’ (27 February) Rollicking, outrageous and audacious, Marlon Wayans gets raw on racism, age-appropriate rap rhymes, gay rights, raising kids and even the Kardashians. NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY ‘The Trader (Sovdagari)’ (9 February) This documentary examines life in a rural corner of the Republic of Georgia, where potatoes are currency and ambition is crushed by poverty. ‘Seeing Allred’ (9 February) Explore the public and private sides of feminist firebrand attorney Gloria Allred, who has battled some of the biggest names in politics and business. ‘Ugly Delicious: Season 1’ (23 February) David Chang and Peter Meehan uncover the world’s best food as they visit far-flung cities and learn how local culture affects gastronomy.

Netflix

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS ‘Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia’ (2 February) Luna Petunia returns to magical Amazia, adding memories to her scrapbook with old friends ― and a new pal from the Animal Empire.

Netflix

‘Greenhouse Academy’ (14 February) New student Aspen comes between Hayley and Leo. Max and Jackie investigate Emma’s sudden departure from the school. Brooke falls under a bad influence.