It’s been all change with our...erm...change this year, and we’ve got one more new note to come - the £10.

The new tenner will be the second polymer note to enter circulation in the UK.

Paper fivers ceased to be legal tender in March this year, after the new polymer note was brought in last September.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new £10 note...

What is the new £10 note release date?

The new £10 note will be released on 14 September.

PA Wire/PA Images The new £10 note comes into circulation on 14 September

PA Wire/PA Images The new note features author Jane Austen

Where can I get a new-style £10 note?

The Bank of England hasn’t specified where exactly the new notes will first appear but they will start to filter into circulation through ATMs, banks and businesses.

According to the Cambridge News, ATMs in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Hull and Cardiff were among the first to stock the new £5 notes, so those cities could be your best bet if you’re itching to get your hands on a new tenner.

Who appears on the new £10 note?

The new £10 note features author Jane Austen, replacing Charles Darwin.

This is particularly fitting since 2017 marks the 200th anniversary of Austen’s death.

The note also features an image of Winchester Cathedral, where she is buried, and the quote – “I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading!”, from Pride and Prejudice.

PA Wire/PA Images Jemma Brown, from the Guide Dogs association, tests the brail on the new £10 note

What features will the new note have?

A series of raised dots in the top left-hand corner, developed in conjunction with the RNIB, to help visually impaired people identify the note

A see-through window featuring the Queen’s portrait.

A quill at the side of the window which changes from purple to orange.

A hologram which contains the word ‘Ten’ and changes to ‘Pounds’ when the note is tilted.

A hologram of the coronation crown which appears 3D and multi-coloured when the note is tilted.

A book-shaped copper foil patch which contains the letter JA.

Micro-lettering beneath the Queen’s portrait with tiny letters and numbers that are visible under a microscope.

The words ‘Bank of England’ printed in intaglio (raised ink) along the top of the note.

Will this note also have traces of animal fat in it?

Yes, the production process is the same at the new polymer £5 note.

This means there is a trace of tallow, a rendered form of beef or mutton fat, sometimes used in the production items including soap and candles, in the polymer pellets used.

The inclusion of tallow left some who refuse to use anything with animal products in for moral or religious reasons angry.

PA Archive/PA Images The paper £10 note will be withdrawn from circulation in Spring 2018

What about the old-style £10 notes?

The old paper notes will be withdrawn from circulation in Spring 2018, although there is not yet a specific date for this.

Are there more polymer notes coming?

A new polymer £20 note featuring artist JW Turner will be released in 2020.