The new £5 note will not be taken out of circulation, the Bank of England said on Wednesday, despite concerns that it contains animal fat.

The bank said it “recognises the concerns raised” about the trace of tallow but said the decision has been made not to withdraw the notes and to issue the new £10 polymer note as planned in September.

The bank said producing notes is “complicated” and that 275 million £10 polymer notes have been printed since production began last August, at a cost of £24 million.

Additionally, £46 million has been spent on printing the £5 polymer note, costs that would have to be incurred again in the event of a withdrawal and reprinting of the currency.