Highly engaged and fiercely motivated, these young activists march on the streets, are loud on social media and are ultimately changing the status quo.

They’re also the focus of New Activists, HuffPost UK’s brand new docu-reality series that launches today.

Following the daily lives of five highly-motivated young campaigners, the ten-week series will document the highs and lows of life when you’re trying to change the world.

While each of the activists has a different cause they’re fighting for, from tackling transphobia to ending bullying, they are all fiercely passionate about one thing - making a difference.

Now meet the New Activists we will be following for the next ten weeks: