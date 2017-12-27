New '400-600-600 Calorie Rule' Could Help You Manage Your Weight And Health

New official calorie guidelines are to be introduced to help people better manage their weight and health in the new year.

The Public Health England campaign, which launches in March 2018, comes after it was revealed that Brits currently eat on average of 200-300 calories above the recommended amount every day.

While there is no change to the recommended daily calorie intake (2,000 per day for women and 2,500 for men), the body will advise on how to manage calorie consumption in relation to each main meal.