New Channel 4 Adverts Show Viewers What It's Like To Experience Sight Loss

Viewers tuned into Channel 4 on Monday night will get an insight into what it’s like to experience sight loss thanks to new adverts created to mimic the effects.

The channel has partnered with Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), alongside five advertisers to enable viewers for the first time to experience an ad break through the eyes of two million people living with sight loss conditions in the UK.

This campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of eye care and will be broadcast during Channel 4’s ‘The Undateables’ at approximately 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Monday 18 September, to coincide with National Eye Health Week.

The adverts will illustrate the five most common eye conditions in the UK; macular degeneration (which affects the central part of a person’s vision), cataracts (which cause sight to become cloudy or misty), eye conditions caused by diabetes (which can affect the blood vessels at the back of the eyes), hemianopia (which occurs when a person loses half of their vision) and glaucoma (a condition that damages the optic nerve).