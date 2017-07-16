Jodie Whittaker has been confirmed as the latest actor to take on the lead role in ‘Doctor Who’. The star will become the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord in the sci-fi series, after the BBC announced the news on Sunday (16 July).

Jodie, who is the first woman play the time traveller, said in a statement: “I’m beyond excited to begin this epic journey – with Chris and with every Whovian on this planet. “It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor. It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.”

BBC Jodie Whittaker

Her casting is the first big decision made by the show’s new executive producer Chris Chibnall, who created ITV drama ‘Broadchurch’, in which Jodie played Beth Latimer. He said of Jodie’s appointment: “I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman and we’re thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away. “Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way.” She will take control of the TARDIS during this year’s Christmas special, which will also mark the last appearance from the current Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi. Her first full series will then air in 2018.

BBC Peter Capaldi stepped down from 'Doctor Who' earlier this year

The announcement put an end to the months of speculation as to the identity of the 13th Doctor, and names who were linked to the role included Kris Marshall, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harewood and Chiwetel Ejiofor. While Jodie’s ‘Broadchurch’ co-star Olivia Colman was rumoured for the job - with many pointing out it would make sense Chris to choose someone he had already worked with - Jodie’s name was not mentioned until Sunday (16 July) morning. Chris is taking over from current boss Steven Moffat, who has stepped down after six years at the helm. Peter’s last episode will feature the First Doctor - played by David Bradley - after he made an appearance during the series finale earlier this month. It has also been reported that his farewell would also see the return of a familiar face from The Doctor’s past to see him off in style.