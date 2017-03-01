New Drivers Caught Using Their Phones Will Now Lose Their Licence

New legislation to curb the use of phones at the wheel comes into force today, as the police begins a fresh crackdown on distraction driving.

It comes after 22 people were killed and 99 seriously injured in accidents where a driver was using their phone in 2015, the latest year with available figures.

If you’re caught using your phone at the wheel within two years of passing your test, you’ll have your licence revoked under the new rules.

The penalty for using a phone while driving will double to six points and a £200 fine from today (1 March).