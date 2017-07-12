The newly-appointed leader of Kensington Council - tasked with helping the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire - is already facing claims that she is “out of touch” after she admitted she has never been inside a high rise tower block.

Tory Elizabeth Campbell, who has been a councillor for 11 years, provoked a furious backlash after she revealed that she had never been inside one of the blocks, which are home to some of Kensington’s poorest residents - despite being responsible for family and children services for seven years.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Wednesday, Campbell defended her admission, saying she has experience “dealing with some of the most disadvantaged families in the most tricky situations in North Kensington”.

“Most of my experience over the last 11 years has been with family and children’s services, on the ground,” she said.

“The families that I have seen may not have been living in high rises, but they have all been in North Kensington, not in Sloane Square.”