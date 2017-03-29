New KitKats With Less Sugar To Hit Supermarket Shelves Next Week

Nestlé’s new KitKats will hit store shelves next week, boasting less sugar yet “extra milk and cocoa”.

Current KitKat bars contain 22g of sugar. The new version, however, will contain 21.3g of sugar, according to The Telegraph. That’s a difference of 0.7g.

The newly designed ‘Extra Milk & Cocoa’ packs are the first of many recipe reformulations across Nestlé products.

It comes after the Government put pressure on food manufacturers to make products healthier in a bid to tackle childhood obesity.