New Look Apologises For 'Disempowering' Diet Slogan On Juicing-Themed Night Shirt

New Look has apologised after coming under fire for the slogan on one of their night shirts.

The slogan read: “My heart says donuts but my jeans say juicing”.

Rather than connecting with millennials, this message missed the mark and offended them instead, with many calling it out for “promoting fad diets” on social media.

A statement given to HuffPost UK from the high-street fashion brand read: “We deeply apologise for any offence that may have been caused by the item in question.

“As a result, we have taken the decision to stop selling this item immediately.”