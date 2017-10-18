New Look Apologises For 'Disempowering' Diet Slogan On Juicing-Themed Night Shirt

New Look has apologised after coming under fire for the slogan on one of their night shirts.
The slogan read: “My heart says donuts but my jeans say juicing”.
Rather than connecting with millennials, this message missed the mark and offended them instead, with many calling it out for “promoting fad diets” on social media.
A statement given to HuffPost UK from the high-street fashion brand read: “We deeply apologise for any offence that may have been caused by the item in question.
“As a result, we have taken the decision to stop selling this item immediately.”
Harley Street nutritionist Rihannon Lambert pointed out that fashion adverts should empower women, but New Look’s message did the opposite.
New Look’s statement continued with the brand saying that they are proud to cater to all body types.
“New Look takes its responsibility in promoting body confidence very seriously,′ they said.
“We pride ourselves on creating fashion-forward, quality clothing for customers of all body shapes.”