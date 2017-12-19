Badass New Mum Praised For Doing Exam Revision While She Was In Labour

A new mum is being hailed as an inspiration on Twitter after she shared a photo of herself studying for exams while she was in labour.

Nayzia Thomas, from Kansas City, US, posted the snap of herself with her laptop and workbooks next to her, while she was sat in the hospital bed.

“My mum took this pic and it’s the perfect explanation of my life,” she wrote on 12 December.

“Yes I’m about to have a baby, but final SZN [her course] ain’t over yet.”