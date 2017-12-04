New Poll Reveals Generations Prepared To Sell Each Other Out Over Brexit

A new poll has revealed different generations are willing to sell each other out over Brexit.

The research by YouGov showed people are so polarised over the referendum result that one in four young Remain voters would see pensions cut to stop Brexit, while the same proportion of older Brexit voters are willing to accept reduced wages for the next generation in order to secure it.

Commissioned by social mobility charity The Challenge on behalf of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on social integration, the poll also shows:

- 62% of over-65s think we were right to vote Leave (compared to just 19% of 18-24-year-olds.

- When asked how the government should proceed with Brexit, older voters were five times more likely to say we should leave right away (39% compared to 8%).

- Nearly three-quarters of young people who voted Remain believe older people are prejudiced, and a similar percentage of older Leave voters believe young people are entitled and unwilling to work hard.