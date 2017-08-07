Britons could win the “right to be forgotten” online under new privacy laws aimed at tackling the data held by social media giants, it has been revealed.

Under the proposed Data Protection Bill, set to be debated in the autumn, people will be able to ask social media platforms like Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter to delete information they posted as children.

The new powers will also require users to give explicit consent for their information to be collected online, rather than firms relying on pre-selected tick boxes.

Companies who break the new rules could face fines of up to £17 million, the Press Association reported.

The legislation will:

Allow people to ask for their personal data held by companies to be erased.

Enable parents and guardians to give consent for their child’s data to be used.

Expand the definition of personal data to include IP addresses, internet cookies and DNA.

Make it easier and free for individuals to require an organisation reveal the personal data it holds on them.

Create new criminal offences to deter organisations from intentionally or recklessly creating situations where someone could be identified from anonymised data.

The legislation will bring current EU regulation into domestic law, helping Britain prepare for life post-Brexit.

The Information Commissioner’s Office will also be given significantly tougher powers, with the maximum fine it can levy being increased from £0.5m to £17 million, or 4% of a firm’s global turnover.

The bill, which was announced in the Queen’s Speech, will be introduced in Parliament when MPs and peers return from the summer break in September.

Digital Minister Matt Hancock said: “Our measures are designed to support businesses in their use of data, and give consumers the confidence that their data is protected and those who misuse it will be held to account.