Yet despite being more favourable to the Labour Party than any other party in British politics, it is not slavishly devoted.

Around 35,000 print copies are sold each week, but many more digest its content on a suite of websites, blogs and newsletters.

For those who don’t know, the New Statesman is a political magazine with progressive, left leanings.

We have a rather spectacular issue this week… Here’s the cover: pic.twitter.com/gKCtTL9tVA

Inside included a brutal editorial, penned by editor Jason Cowley, bemoaning the parlous state of the Labour Party in Opposition under Jeremy Corbyn.

While admitting the magazine was opposed to the Corbyn leadership from the start, arguing the serial backbench rebel was “ill-equipped to be leader”, Labour’s ineffectiveness over Brexit seemed to be the last straw. It mused:

“The electorate can smell that something is seriously wrong and is recoiling, but those closest to the triumvirate of the leader, John McDonnell and Diane Abbott seem oblivious to or unconcerned by the stench of failure. “Meanwhile, as a consequence of Brexit, the fractures in the Union widen and deepen, yet Labour abandons all pretence at competent and unified opposition. And so the question remains: who will speak for liberal Britain?”

To put it in context, Labour’s poll rating stands at 25% - it’s lowest since 1983.

In response, some Corbyn supporters took matters in to their own hands.

Momentum is the campaign group set up to campaign for the veteran MP when he stood for the party leadership.

Since, it has been an avowed supporter of Corbyn and his unapologetically left-wing views - views that are so left-wing that most of the Parliamentary Labour Party thinks it makes the party unelectable.

Camden Momentum yesterday signalled it had ‘The Staggers’, and its east London offices, in its sights.