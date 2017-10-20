There is something so predictably soul-destroying about airport security. From the long queues to the moment when you realise that everyone in front of you has 23 iPads between them and at least 100 iPhones that they completely forgot to take out of their bags.
We’re of course fans of being safe, and making sure that everything is checked, but the government has finally realised that it’s not what you would call a quick process.
The Department of Transport has asked universities and companies to bid for a £3 million research fund which would develop new technologies to speed the whole process up.
This could include revolutionary “portable scanning” devices that would scan bags as you were walking through duty-free saving you time while still getting the job done.
You wouldn’t even have to take the gadgets out of your bag, instead the technology would be able to detect the presence of illegal materials or anything dangerous simply as you walked past.
Since March passengers have been stopped from taking large electronic devices in their hand baggage on inbound flights from some airports in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia over security fears.
Security minister Ben Wallace said: “Aviation security is a Government priority and one with an ever-changing threat landscape.
“We need to embrace and encourage the talent from industry that will allow us to stay several steps ahead of those who wish us harm.”
Aviation minister Lord Callanan said: “The safety and security of the travelling public will always be our top priority but we understand that this can sometimes be inconvenient for passengers – especially families with young children.
“As technology improves we want to make the aviation experience quicker and easier for all holidaymakers.”