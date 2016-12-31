10 Things We're Hotly Anticipating In The World Of Entertainment In 2017

We may be at the risk of calling it too soon, but we reckon 2017 is shaping up to be another corker of a year in the world of TV, film, music and celebrity shenanigans.

There’s some hot new movies set to hit the silver screen, reinventions of some of the biggest shows on the box, and the small matter of two HUGE stars (possibly) becoming parents for the first time.

So without further ado, here’s HuffPost UK Entertainment’s pick of what to look forward to in the next 12 months... 1. The Voice’s big move to ITV

Steve SearleWENN

Yes, it’s not everyone’s favourite talent show. Yes, it is still yet to produce its first big star. And yes, the new judging line-up isn’t exactly inspired, but we’re still excited to see what ITV does with ‘The Voice’ when the sixth series launches in January.

After five mediocre series on the Beeb, we’re hoping to see a format shake-up and some more memorable contestants, as Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Gavin Rossdale and Jennifer Hudson begin their search for a new superstar.

What we’re hoping for: 🔝🎤⭐️

What we’ll probably end up getting: 😴💤 2. Harry Styles’ solo material

David Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment

Harry Styles has been out of our lives for a year now, and quite frankly that’s 365 days too long. In that time we’ve had solo music from his former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik, Niall Horan AND Louis Tomlinson, and we’re now starting to get a bit impatient to hear the curly-haired one’s efforts.

However, that is set to change in 2017, when he unveils the fruits of his labour to the listening public. Rumour has it he’s been working with Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, Bruno Mars, and super producer Max Martin, who’s behind the likes of some of Britney, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s biggest hits. So expectations are preeeeetty high.

What we’re hoping for: 🔥😲❤️

What we’ll probably end up getting: 🆗👍 3. Cheryl’s pregnancy rumours finally ending

Francois Mori/AP

Rumours Cheryl Fernandez-Versini is pregnant have dominated headlines during the last few months of 2016, and we don’t know about you, but we’re really starting to tire with the whole ‘is that a bump?’ speculation.

However, in a few months time, we’ll know for sure, as she and Liam Payne will (probably) have a baby announcement to make.

What we’re hoping for: 👶

What we’ll probably end up getting: 👶 4. The return of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Channel 5

Luckily, there’s only a matter of days to wait until we can get a fix, as a brand new series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ kicks off on 3 January.

We don’t know too much about the show yet, except for some faces from ‘CBB’ past will be joining a bunch of new celebrity housemates for a special ‘All Stars And New Stars’-themed series.

What we’re hoping for: ⭐️⭐️⭐️😱😡💥

What we’ll probably end up getting: 😱😡💥 5. Beauty And The Beast’s release

Probably the most hyped Disney film is recent memory hits cinemas next year, when the classic ‘Beauty And The Beast’ animation gets the live action treatment.

With Emma Watson as Belle and former ‘Downton Abbey’ star Dan Stevens playing the Beast, it has all the right ingredients to be a hit, and after the recent re-imaginings of ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘Cinderella’, we can’t wait to see it.

What we’re hoping for: 👩❤️🦁🎥🙌🏼

What we’ll probably end up getting: 👩❤️🦁🎥🙌🏼 6. All new ‘Great British Bake Off’

BBC

This isn’t something we’re as much looking forward to, as actively dreading. But even so, we’re still intrigued to see where Channel 4 takes the nation’s beloved ‘Bake Off’ next, having stolen it from the BBC earlier this year.

Will it survive without Mel and Sue’s double entendres? Will Paul Hollywood be even more unbearably smug without his co-stars? Will anybody wear a floral bomber as well as Mary Berry?! We’ll find out the answers to all of these questions when ‘Bake Off’ returns with a Stand Up To Cancer special later in 2017...

What we’re hoping for: 🍰🍮🍞🍪😂😍

What we’ll probably end up getting: 💩 7. Zara Larrson’s album

Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images

Swedish singer Zara Larsson has been the undoubted breakthrough artist of 2016, with her smash hits ‘Lush Life’ and ‘Ain’t My Fault’, but it seems like we’ve had to wait aaaaages for her debut album to reach these shores.

While she’s already released an album in her home country back in 2014, she’s finally set to unveil a whole new collection on us in January. Hurrah!

What we’re hoping for: 🎶🔝🆒🎧

What we’ll probably end up getting: 🎶🔝🆒🎧 8. Some HUGE soap returns

ITV/Channel 5

2016 saw the likes of Adam Barlow, Max Branning, Toyah Battersby, Steven Beale, Warren Fox and Amy Barnes return to soapland, but next year is already set to be even bigger.

The first few weeks of 2017 will see one of Neighbours’ most shocking plots ever begin, when Dee Bliss returns to Ramsay Street, having been presumed dead since an accident on her wedding day to Toadie Rebecchi in 2003.

Meanwhile, over on ‘Coronation Street’, Helen Flanagan is reprising her role as Rosie Webster, and her comeback is bound to cause fireworks among her family.

What we’re hoping for: 😲💥

What we’ll probably end up getting: 😲💥 9. ‘La La Land’ hitting cinemas

Billed as a romantic-musical-comedy-drama, it sound like it should be a hot mess of a film. However, there’s actually already a lot of Oscar buzz around ‘La La Land’.

Starring Emma Stone and Rylan Gosling (well played, casting directors), the film has received rave reviews from critics, and various publications after debuting at the Venice Film Festival in August, and is set to be a box office smash when it’s released in the UK on 13 January.

What we’re hoping for: 🎞📽❤️💑

What we’ll probably end up getting: 🎬🏆 10. Adele’s homecoming

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Anyone who saw Adele’s live tour or her headline Glastonbury set will undoubtedly mark it as one of their musical highlights of 2016. And for those who missed out the first time around, the songbird is flying home for some special Wembley Stadium gigs next summer.

The ‘Hello’ singer will bring her mammoth world tour to a close with four dates at the legendary venue in June and July. Get those tissues at the ready!

What we’re hoping for: 👩🏻🎤😭

What we’ll probably end up getting: 👩🏻🎤😭😭😭😭😭😭

