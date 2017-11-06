Take A Glimpse Behind The Scenes At 'New Vogue' Featuring Millie Bobby Brown And Sadiq Khan

Edward Enninful’s team just released a sneak peek of what life is like behind the scenes at the new Vogue, in a video that includes Adwoa Aboah, Millie Bobby Brown, Cara Delevingne, Naomi Cambell, Sadiq Khan and Chrsitopher Bailey. The video promotes the launch of Vogue’s new face (and new squad) with the hashtag #NewVogue.

According to Vogue.co.uk, the cover of Enninful’s first issue will be revealed this week. Enninful has said that Vogue has “a legacy of creativity and innovation,” and that he was looking forward to being at the helm of the fashion giant. The December issue of British Vogue will be on sale Friday 10 November.

Vogue/Edward Enninful