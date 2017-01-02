Miss Kotlarova added: “We ran there. I went to her. Her face was all bloody. She did not breathe. Then the ambulance came.”

She said Helena attended the Collective Spirit free school in Oldham and enjoyed dancing and music and wanted to become a singer.

Sergeant Lee Westhead of Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a heart-breaking incident which has now taken the lives of two young girls and all of our thoughts remain with their families, who are understandably devastated.

“We have made significant progress with our investigation since the collision happened and I would like to thank everyone who has contacted police with information so far.

“The community are clearly as committed as we are to establishing exactly what happened to Helena and Zaneta and the support they have provided has been vital to the investigation.