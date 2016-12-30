Britain’s Olympic heroes have dominated the New Year’s Honours list after the record haul at the summer Games in Rio.

Andy Murray, who won Wimbledon and ended the year as the world’s number one men’s tennis player on top of gold in Brazil, has been awarded a knighthood.

Mo Farah, now a double-double Olympic gold medallist, is also knighted, and Jessica Ennis-Hill, who won a silver medal in the heptathlon to go with her gold in London four years earlier, gets a damehood.