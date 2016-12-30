NEWS

New Year's Honours 2017: Olympic Stars Dominate After Record-Breaking Rio

So it's: Sir Andy Murray, Sir Mo Farah and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Graeme Demianyk Night News Editor and US-Based Reporter, The Huffington Post UK
Kate Richardson-Walsh and Helen Richardson-Walsh, the first same-sex married couple to win Olympic medals.

Britain’s Olympic heroes have dominated the New Year’s Honours list after the record haul at the summer Games in Rio.

Andy Murray, who won Wimbledon and ended the year as the world’s number one men’s tennis player on top of gold in Brazil, has been awarded a knighthood.

Mo Farah, now a double-double Olympic gold medallist, is also knighted, and Jessica Ennis-Hill, who won a silver medal in the heptathlon to go with her gold in London four years earlier, gets a damehood.

Eleven-times Paralympic games gold medallist and equestrian star Lee Pearson receives a knighthood and rower Katherine Grainger, the first female Olympian to win five medals at five games, is to be a dame.

Great Britain set an Olympic record by winning 67 medals at Rio - two more than they managed at London 2012. The Paralympics GB team finished with 147 medals in Rio - 27 more than they won in London, and beating the team’s target of 121 medals.

Titles were also bestowed upon Olympic golden couple Jason Kenny and Laura Kenny (nee Trott), and hockey players Kate Richardson-Walsh and Helen-Richardson Walsh - the first same-sex married couple to win Olympic medals following Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic hockey gold medal.

Below are the Olympic stars honoured ...

  • Andy Murray, Knighthood
  • Jessica Ennis-Hill, Damehood
  • Mo Farah, Knighthood
  • Katherine Grainger, Damehood
  • Lee Pearson, Knighthood
  • Laura Trott, CBE
  • Jason Kenny, CBE
  • Kate Richardson-Walsh, OBE
  • Helen Richardson-Walsh, MBE
  • Max Whitlock, MBE
  • Ellie Robinson, MBE
