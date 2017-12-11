Suspect Captured After 'Terror-Related' Explosion In New York Prompts Subway Evacuation

New York emergency services have responded to an “attempted terrorist attack” at the city’s Port Authority, one of Manhattan’s busiest commuter hubs.

Police Commissioner, James O’Neil, confirmed at a press conference that suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, tried to detonate a “low-tech device strapped to his body” that resulted in injuries to himself and three others.

None of the injuries are life-threatening and the suspect is in custody.

The explosion struck the Port Authority Bus Terminal around 7:20 a.m. (12:20 GMT), at the start of the city’s rush hour.