Suspect Captured After 'Terror-Related' Explosion In New York Prompts Subway Evacuation

New York emergency services have responded to an “attempted terrorist attack” at the city’s Port Authority, one of Manhattan’s busiest commuter hubs.
Police Commissioner, James O’Neil, confirmed at a press conference that suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, tried to detonate a “low-tech device strapped to his body” that resulted in injuries to himself and three others.
None of the injuries are life-threatening and the suspect is in custody.
The explosion struck the Port Authority Bus Terminal around 7:20 a.m. (12:20 GMT), at the start of the city’s rush hour.
The NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence, John Miller, added “without getting into too many specifics the device was based on a pipe bomb”.
Asked if the suspect had any ties to Islamic State, O’Neil said “he did make statements” but declined to elaborate.
Rosemary Usoh, 40, told HuffPost she was on the third floor of the bus terminal around 7:15 am when at least a dozen police officers with automatic weapons shouted for people to evacuate the building immediately
“They yelled at us to get out, that there was an explosion,” Usoh said. “I was nervous. There were a lot of people running.”
The A, C and E subway lines were evacuated, Sgt Brendan Ryan told HuffPost, and the busy Port Authority bus terminal was cleared and temporarily shut down. Other trains were bypassing Times Square and Port Authority stations.
“There was a stampede up the stairs to get out,” said Diego Fernandez, one of the commuters at Port Authority. “Everybody was scared and running and shouting.”
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation.
News of the incident jarred financial markets as trading was getting underway for the week.
The incident occurred less than two months after an Uzbek immigrant killed eight people by speeding a rental truck down a New York City bike path, in an attack for which Islamic State claimed responsibility.
In September 2016, a man injured more than two dozen people when he set off a homemade bomb in New York’s Chelsea district.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.