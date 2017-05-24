A major row has erupted over the US leaking UK intelligence on the Manchester suicide bombing after the The New York Times published pictures of the bomb parts.

British police and politicians criticised leaks of information connected to the Manchester investigation by their counterparts in the US as major strain was placed on the UK-US ‘special relationship’.

The Guardian and ITV News is reporting Theresa May is to raise the leaks with Donald Trump and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham told Newsnight he had raised the issue with the US ambassador to the UK. “It troubles me,” he said.