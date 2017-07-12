New Zealand Chefs Claim Mince On Toast As National Dish After Twitter Debate Gets Out Of Hand

Chefs and food critics in New Zealand have claimed mince on toast as their own national dish after Twitter went into meltdown over the debate.

It all kicked off after US website Eater referred to mince on toast as a “quintessential British comfort classic”, with many Brits saying they’d never even heard of the dish.

British food experts, from Nigella Lawson to Jay Raynor, were among those who contested the description.

But Helen Jackson, a food writer and former food editor at the New Zealand Women’s Weekly magazine, has now said it is an “absolute rural classic” in her home country.

“Rural people used to have meat for pretty much three meals a day and you could heat up leftover mince for lunch or Sunday night dinner with buttered toast. It is something that has been around for ever, ” she told the Guardian.