New Zealand is perched on top of a “lost continent” submerged by water, according to an eye-opening new study.

Zealandia spans 1.9 million square miles and includes New Zealand’s North and South Islands, New Caledonia and many other territories.

Despite being 94 per cent underwater, researchers say the land mass boasts all the features of a conventional continent.

“The scientific value of classifying Zealandia as a continent is much more than just an extra name on a list,” according to the study published in GSA Today.

The research reveals Zealandia separated from the ancient Gondwana super-continent around 100 million years ago.

“That a continent can be so submerged yet unfragmented makes it (useful)... in exploring the cohesion and breakup of continental crust,” the study’s authors add.