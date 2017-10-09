Police in New Zealand have been delivered a lesson in community standards after a spectacularly bad-taste social media post that involved humour and death.

The force on Monday used a meme from the American version of sitcom The Office to illustrate how it felt when officers had to inform family members about a fatality.

A caption above a picture of Steve Carell read: “When we have to tell someone their family member has died in a crash.”

Writing on the picture read: “This is the worst!”

The “tone-deaf” post was condemned for trivialising death and was widely shared across social media before New Zealand Police deleted it and apologised.