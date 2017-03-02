New Zealand Is Actually Giving Out Free Holidays, But There's A Catch

Ever fancied a trip down under but didn’t quite think your bank balance could justify the long haul journey? Well now you could have a holiday to New Zealand without reaching for your wallet as LookSee Wellington are offering free trips for a hundred job hunters from around the world.

Leelakajonkij via Getty Images

The Kiwi-city of Wellington is on a major recruitment drive to fill 100 vacant tech roles and is offering to fly worthy candidates down for a four-day mini break to do a round of interviews and catch some sights at the same time. They’ll also be putting you up in a hotel for the duration of your stay. Renowned for being the South Pacific’s equivalent to Silicon Valley, Wellington is brimming with tech and innovation and has available roles that range from business intelligence to android developers and digital strategists.