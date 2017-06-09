A man who held a number of staff hostage at knifepoint at a Job Centre Plus in Newcastle has been arrested and is in police custody.
Officers and specialist negotiators were called to the address in Clifton Street, Byker, on Friday morning.
A bomb disposal unit was also dispatched to the scene following reports he may have been in possession of an explosive device.
Pictures published on social media later showed a man in his underwear being led away from the scene by armed police.
The Tyne and Wear Metro was suspended between Byker and St James’ Park and bus delays were also reported amid surrounding road closures.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as road cordons will stay in place and Byker Metro remains closed as a precautionary measure.
It is believed the man is known to the Job Centre and the matter is being treated as an isolated incident.
Northumbria Police tweeted: “We want to confirm at this time there is no information or intelligence to suggest the incident in Byker is terror related.”