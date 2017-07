"He is a unique lawyer in that he has great journalistic instincts. He is sort of 10% journalist and is incredibly streetwise," someone who knew News International's legal affairs manager well once told The Guardian. Crone's departure from the company was announced a few days after News of The World closed. He later told the Leveson Inquiry that James Murdoch had seen evidence that phone hacking was widespread at News Of The World in 2008, contradicting what Murdoch had said.Crone was arrested in 2012 on suspicion of conspiring to hack phones but prosecutors announced they would not pursue the matter, citing "insufficient evidence" Last year, a tribunal cleared him over allegations he placed two lawyers, who were litigating against the News Of The World, under surveillance to gain leverage over them.Crone told The Guardian : "The way the evidence was presented against me – a very serious allegation of criminal conduct – was wholly unfair and utterly unwarranted by the evidence, which thankfully the tribunal acknowledges.”Crone was, along with Colin Myler, deemed in 2016 to have been in contempt of parliament for evidence he gave about phone hacking. The privileges committee said it was "significantly more likely than not" Crone tried to mislead MPs in 2009 on a settlement reached with Gordon Taylor, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association, who was paid damages for phone hacking before the scandal broke. Crone told them Taylor was not given a larger payout to keep the matter secret but told MPs in 2011 that the priority "was to settle the case, get rid of it". The privileges committee also found him in contempt for not telling MPs his suspicions about the scale of hacking at News Of The World.Crone told Press Gazette : "I do not accept that I can be criticised for failing to answer questions I was not asked." Crone added the claim he misled them on his suspicions on the scale of hacking was "without any evidential foundation".As was the case with Myler, the House of Commons later decided not to bring Crone before them to be reprimanded over the evidence he gave.HuffPost UK understands Crone is now retired.