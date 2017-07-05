Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s agents have ruled her out as the new lead in ‘Doctor Who’.
Earlier this week, it appeared that the BBC managed to drop a hint that the ‘Fleabag’ star would be taking over from Peter Capaldi, with a subtle message at the end of an episode of ‘Newsnight’.
However, while speculation quickly mounted that Phoebe was gearing up to take charge of the TARDIS, her representatives have been quick to dismiss the rumours.
DryWrite said on their Twitter page, in response to a piece in favour of Phoebe’s appointment on The Guardian: “We can confirm that Phoebe is not the next Doctor Who. Pls save the betting people their money!”
The short ‘Newsnight’ segment in question included recent interview footage of Phoebe, in which she claimed she was unable to confirm or deny involvement in the upcoming series of ‘Doctor Who’.
However, she isn’t the only British comedian and writer who has denied rumours she’ll be appointed the first female Doctor.
Michaela Coel, best known as the creator and star of Channel 4’s ‘Chewing Gum’, also spoke out, after odds were slashed on her landing the role.
In a similar message to DryWrite’s, she said on her personal account: “I’m just tweeting for the second time that I am not Doctor Who. Don’t place bets on it and lose cash, I beg.”
With Phoebe and Michaela both seemingly out of the frame, it would seem it’s even more likely that bookies’ favourite Kris Marshall will be cast as the Thirteenth Doctor, when the Doctor regenerates in this year’s Christmas special.
An official statement from the BBC expected in the coming months.