Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s agents have ruled her out as the new lead in ‘Doctor Who’.

Earlier this week, it appeared that the BBC managed to drop a hint that the ‘Fleabag’ star would be taking over from Peter Capaldi, with a subtle message at the end of an episode of ‘Newsnight’.

However, while speculation quickly mounted that Phoebe was gearing up to take charge of the TARDIS, her representatives have been quick to dismiss the rumours.