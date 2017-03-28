ITV has recruited two of our most familiar screen faces for a brand new thriller ‘Next of Kin’.
Archie Panjabi, celebrated for recent roles in ‘The Good Wife’, ‘The Fall’ and ‘The Widower’ will be joined by Jack Davenport (’This Life’, ‘Smash’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’) in the six-part series, with filming set to begin next month.
Created by Paul Rutman (’Indian Summers’, ‘Vera’) and his wife Natasha Narayan, the fast-paced drama will follow husband and wife Mona and Guy, played by Archie and Jack.
The story follows the couple, whose well-to-do London life is shattered when Mona’s brother is murdered while working for a medical charity abroad.
His death brings family secrets to the surface, with Mona’s family finding itself under suspicion, each working to protect their loved ones as well as their careers.
Justin Chadwick, who previously adapted ‘Bleak House’ for TV as well as helming ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ for the big screen, will direct.
Justin says: “I was instantly hooked by the gripping and intelligent script. This is a highly relevant and important story in today’s multicultural Britain, telling - from a domestic perspective - how a family can be ripped apart by events larger than themselves.”