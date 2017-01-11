Pictures being shared on social media showed severe overcrowding at numerous stations with commuters in long, snaking lines, to access bus services.

On Wednesday, Britain remained in the grip of industrial unrest as Southern Railway train drivers and British Airways cabin crew continued strike action, leading to further disruptions.

Southern’s 300,000 passengers were worst affected, with virtually none of the 2,200 daily services running because of a 48-hour walkout by members of Aslef in a bitter dispute over driver-only trains, the Press Association reported.